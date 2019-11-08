Four charged after Kenora OPP seize 50K in illicit drugs

Four people, including a Thunder Bay woman, are facing numerous charges after Kenora OPP seized an estimated $50,000 in illicit drugs on Thursday.

Police said an investigation into drug trafficking in Kenora and Dryden led officers to conduct at traffic stop on Highway 17A, near Highway 658, just after 7:30 a.m.

The four accused were taken into custody, and police seized quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, as well as cash and items associated with the drug trade.

Two men, age 47 and 39, from Dryden, a 29-year-old Sioux Lookout woman, and a 31-year-old Thunder Bay woman are facing a number of charges, including drug possession, and possession of stolen property.