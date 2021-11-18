Kenora OPP begin rolling out downtown safety plan

Kenora OPP have begun rolling out a plan to increase safety in the northwestern Ontario city's downtown area.

The plan has been in the works for some time, following a survey conducted by the City of Kenora that indicated residents didn't feel safe when walking downtown.

"A lot of the people that responded to the survey, they may be elderly or walking by themselves, that sort of thing," said Kenora OPP detachment commander Insp. Jeff Duggan. "The city has long had ... addictions and mental health issues, and we're trying to tackle those as well."

"When they're encountering somebody that may be on a substance or intoxicated, they don't feel safe."

In a recent interview with CBC News, Kenora and District Chamber of Commerce president Andrew Scribilo said a lack of housing and shelter in the city is also contributing.

"There seems to be a higher precedent of young people coming into town and making the streets, kind of, their home," he said. "There's there's really no where to go. The shelters are full at night, there is no apartments available."

"So all the people coming in, there's really no place to go for them."

Duggan said the OPP plan essentially has two phases. In the short term, OPP aim to increase visibility and conduct more foot patrols in the downtown area.

The second, medium-term phase involves working with community partners who can provide assistance with calls related to addictions or mental health.

"What we did locally here at the detachment was we sent it all to all the officers, to kind of give us their thoughts on how we could improve the downtown safety, or the feeling of being safe downtown," Duggan said. "A lot of our officers are really invested in the community. They live here, they've lived here for a long time. A lot of them raised their kids here, and they're the ones that are downtown shopping and doing that sort of thing."

"So we got a lot of their feedback and we are putting together the plan," Duggan said. And once we've put that together, we'll certainly share it with the stakeholders in the city."

He said some of the changes have begun rolling out already, however. Schedules have been tweaked to help facilitate the increased OPP visibility, and expanded foot patrols, in the downtown area. The goal is to have the plan fully implemented by the summer.

"Our peak times are definitely during the summer," he said. "The winter is kind of a dry run to see how it goes."