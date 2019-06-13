Short term pain, long term gain with construction in downtown Kenora

Think of it as short term pain, for some long term gain.

Motorists in downtown Kenora, Ont., may have to change some of their travel routines, as the city works on phase three of its downtown revitalization project.

The first two phases focused on the Main Street and Second Street South areas, while this portion will try to alleviate traffic issues near Park Street and the Kenora Shoppers Mall.

The City of Kenora purchased the former Kenwood Hotel some time ago, along with a portion of the parking lot of the formerly enclosed mall. Those lands will be used to create a new road, which will alleviate congestion and confusion in the area of 1st St. South, Chipman St. and Park St.

"We're basically building a brand new 1st St. South which will go through the old Kenwood Hotel, and then through the mall parking lot that we've acquired, and that will bring us out to a roundabout," said Dan Reynard, the Mayor of Kenora.

Main Street in downtown Kenora, Ont., was rebuilt in phase one of the city's downtown revitalization program. Mayor Dan Reynard says many buildings in the core have been given a facelift to match what the city has done. (Jeff Walters/CBC) He said this will be the city's second roundabout, and he expects drivers to have an easy transition to this intersection. Kenora installed a roundabout on the Trans-Canada Highway a decade ago.

While the replacement of underground infrastructure is one of the main reasons for the work - Reynard said some of the infrastructure was installed a century ago - he also expects other benefits to come from another phase of work.

"If you walk down Main St and Second, you see a lot of investments in the buildings, where before we had a lot of dilapidated buildings. Now, you notice the ones that haven't been fixed up."

Reynard said the work on Park St. will eventually lead into the reconstruction of Railway St., which requires major work, including some re-alignment, where the roadway is built on railway property and easements.