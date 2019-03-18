Skip to Main Content
'Not deemed suspicious' OPP say of man's death in Kenora apartment fire
Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say the death of a man in an apartment building fire in the downtown core over a week ago is being deemed not suspicious.

Police, firefighters were dispatched to a building around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, March 17

Kenora OPP said they are not releasing the name of the victim who died in an apartment fire on March 17. (Tracy Horvath / Submitted)

Police said they, along with local firefighters and paramedics, were dispatched to a building on fire at around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, March 17.

According to a written release on Tuesday, the investigation into the fire, itself, continues, but the OPP are deeming the man's death not suspicious.

Police said the name of the victim will not be released.

