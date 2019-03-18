'Not deemed suspicious' OPP say of man's death in Kenora apartment fire

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say the death of a man in an apartment building fire in the downtown core over a week ago is being deemed not suspicious.

Police said they, along with local firefighters and paramedics, were dispatched to a building on fire at around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, March 17.

According to a written release on Tuesday, the investigation into the fire, itself, continues, but the OPP are deeming the man's death not suspicious.

Police said the name of the victim will not be released.