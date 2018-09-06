Experimental Lakes Area receives matching donation of up to $1M

A doctor from Winnipeg, Man., and his family have announced they will be making a matching, dollar-for-dollar donation of up to $1 million to the International Institute for Sustainable Development's Experimental Lakes Area in northwestern Ontario.

Dr. Michael Paterson, his wife, Gail Asper and family have previously donated a total of $2,000,000 to support the facility, a freshwater laboratory made up of 58 small lakes and their watersheds.

"This is an exceptionally generous gift from a family that has already shown so much public support for IISD Experimental Lake Area, and for that we thank them greatly," executive director, Matt McCandless said in a written release issued on Thursday.

This matching grant is to celebrate the 50 years of research at IISD Experimental Lakes Area, and it will go toward establishing an endowment fund to secure the next 50 years.

"Like many Canadians, Mike, Gail and family are proud that Canada hosts an incredibly unique research facility that, over the last 50 years, has taught us everything from what causes algal blooms to the impact of mercury, acid rain and oil spills on freshwater lakes," McCandless said.

"This is great news for IISD Experimental Lakes Area, and what a wonderful way to mark its 50th year," said Greg Rickford, the Member of Ontario Provincial Parliament for Kenora - Rainy River and the Ontario Minister of Northern Development and Mines.