Kenora District Services Board calls for Beyak's resignation in 'unprecedented' resolution

A Kenora based organization is joining the public call for Senator Lynn Beyak to step down from her role following multiple instances of racist behaviour.

The board of directors of the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB) passed a resolution on Thursday, May 28 during a "special" meeting calling for the northwestern Ontario Senator to step down, and reaffirming the board's commitment to the call to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"The resolution was brought forward in response to the challenging public discussions taking place as a result of the words and actions of a Canadian Senator," reads a statement from the KDSB.

Members of the board said the resolution aims to elevate awareness regarding the harm, devastation and continued impacts that "the Indian Residential School legacy" is having on communities and Indigenous peoples.

"There is a reason our region has such high rates of homelessness, poverty and poor health. There is a reason that our youth experience such high rates of addictions and suicides. These rates will continue if our governments and community leaders do not address the impacts of colonialism," said Barry Baltessen, board chair of the KDSB, in a written statement released Friday.

The KDSB, which delivers social services, such as social housing, emergency medical services as well as early learning and child care services in the Kenora District, acknowledged that it is "unprecedented" for the board to provide such a resolution.

"We believe it is important for our community leaders, Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and Grand Council Treaty #3 (GCT#3) Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh to know that we stand with them in their fight against racism and bigotry," said Baltessen.

Through the resolution, the board of directors has "respectfully requested Senator Lynn Beyak to act honourably and in the interest of the people and step down from her role as Senator."

Beyak was suspended from the Senate in April of 2019 for the rest of the parliamentary session after she refused to remove letters from her senate website that characterized Indigenous people as lazy and used racial slurs.

The letters were written by supporters of the senator after she was criticized for publicly downplaying the horrors of residential school and lamenting that the federal Truth and Reconciliation Commission did not do enough to highlight the so-called good that came out of the schools.

Beyak's suspension ended when parliament dissolved for the election. However, the Senate Ethics Committee recommended a second suspension after she failed to complete mandated cultural competency training.

Beyak was suspended for the second time in February of 2020.