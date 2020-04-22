Housing shortages found in nearly every community in Kenora District says services board

It's an issue that impacts nearly every community in the Kenora District, access to housing.

The Kenora District Services Board (KDSB) is creating its first ever regional housing strategy, to see where housing is needed most and what can be done to address the issue.

The KDSB typically dealt with social housing issues, but shortages of housing across income levels and socio-economic indicators are having a cascading impact, said Henry Wall, the CAO of the KDSB.

"We know that for us to be successful and able to achieve in our mandate, we need to have a full continuum of housing," said Wall.

"We've seen this in a couple of situations where a new seniors housing complex opened up and all the sudden a number of housing units came up for sale," he said, noting that gives families and other groups a chance to obtain housing.

Wall said it is "a tragedy" when seniors are forced to move out of their community to find long-term care or other alternative housing; as well, that tragedy extends to when families are unable to find a home of their own.

"What should the housing continuum look like, from birth to death and everything in between."

"We have a lot of employers who have been making investments to expand their businesses, but they can't because even though they are able to find talented labour, there is no place for them to live, there's no place for them to move into."

Wall said he believed that with a strategy, part of that issue could be solved.

Sioux Lookout is a community that has seen its share of housing issues.

Mayor Doug Lawrance said the municipality has been dealing with a housing shortage since he moved to the community 35 years ago.

Lawrance said, "it's an opportunity" to help spur new development in the community, by creating new homes for people to live.

He said he's heard of many employers who have new workers come to town, only to move away shortly after when they can't find permanent housing. He said in Sioux Lookout, the shortage runs from seniors housing and accessible housing, to social housing and young professionals looking for a place to live.

A housing forum in the community a handful of years ago did have some success in attracting developers, he said.

"We did get some new homes," he said and noted some contractors have continued to build in the community.

Wall said while Sioux Lookout is well known for its housing challenges and opportunities, communities that previously had enough housing, like Pickle Lake and Ignace are now seeing a shortage.

"It doesn't even matter the size of the community anymore," he said, "there's a housing challenge in our district."

Wall said the goal is to ensure each family in the district has access to a home. But the housing crunch has implicated other KDSB services too.

"From a selfish standpoint, KDSB is a fairly large employer across the region, and we're finding it difficult to attract young talent to come to the region, to work as a paramedic, an ECE [early childhood educator], if there's just no housing. And we know we're not alone in that regard as an employer."