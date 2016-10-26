Phone lines at Lake of the Woods District Hospital in Kenora, Ont., disrupted all day Wednesday

Officials with Lake of the Woods District Hospital in Kenora, Ont., are warning the public that upgrades to its phone system will disrupt communications with the facility, from Wednesday morning until late in the evening.

Only three internal phone lines will be available, and the phones in patients' rooms will not be working, the hospital explained in a written release.

However, people can still call the hospital at (8078)468-9861. But, if they get a busy signal, officials recommend hanging up and trying again.

The fax lines will also be down, and only emergency faxes will be accommodated at (807) 468-3304.

Officials said the work is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last until 10:30 p.m. August 19.

The hospital is thanking the public and community partners for their patience during the downtime.