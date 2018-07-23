Kenora district partnership aims to improve First Nations student housing, safety

A new partnership between the Kenora District Services Board and the Windigo First Nations Council aims to help more First Nations students in the district do well in school.

The Board and Council have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that sees them pooling their resources to build purpose-built housing accessible to students and families, said the board's chief administrative officer, Henry Wall. It will also provide them with needed services and address safety concerns for students who travel to go to school.

The partnership derives from two concerns, Wall said.

First, as parts of northwestern Ontario shift from being resource-based economies to service-based ones, communities are concerned about the cost of importing workers from other places.

"The big question we keep asking is why aren't we growing our own talent?" Wall said.



"The other part too is that we have a number of First Nations students who are having a difficult time accessing education, in particular high school, because of a lack of housing ... and also safety concerns that many families have."

Under the agreement, the board and the council will not only build new housing but also develop a strategy for ensuring student safety and providing supports, Wall added.

The board is hoping to build 40 units of housing in time for the start of the 2019 school year, he said, but that's just a drop in the bucket compared to what's needed.

Between Sioux Lookout and Dryden, there are more than 300 students who could benefit from housing to help them attend high school, he said.

Across the whole far north of the region, the number could be around 1,000.

Wall didn't provide a timeline for addressing the larger housing needs.

Such an undertaking could involve additional partnerships with social services offering counselling and mental health supports, he said.

"This is certainly beginning steps," he added.

The relationship between the board and Windigo addresses the many challenges facing First Nations youth, Windigo chief executive officer Frank McKay said in a statement.

"Of the highest importance, it ensures student safety, academic excellence, and student well-being."

