Fire destroys Kenora's Devlin Timber

The cause of a fire that destroyed a Kenora business Friday morning is yet be determined, firefighters said.

Kenora fire chief Todd Skene said firefighters were dispatched to Devlin Timber, just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Skene said responding firefighters could see smoke and flame coming out of a building that houses offices, as well as a garage, on the property.

Firefighters attempted to attack the fire from inside the building, but were forced out by the flames and extreme heat.

Skene said the building was a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.