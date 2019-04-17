A well known skier who was killed in an accident near Pemberton, BC on April 15, 2019, has strong ties to northwestern Ontario.

Dave Treadway, who was well known in the alpine community because of his big mountain skiing, was born and raised in Kenora, Ont. He grew up, along with his brothers Dan and Daryl at Mount Evergreen, a community ski hill.

He died after a snow bridge collapsed and he fell into a crevasse near Rhododendron Mountain. He was 34.

"Dave was a bit of a goofball, but he made everyone feel very important, which was cool," said Abby Cooper, the digital editor of SBC Skier Magazine. Cooper said she worked with Treadway for the past four years, shooting ski photos with him.

"I know a lot of people that met him, they left feeling really touched that someone so well known as Dave Treadway could make them feel so important."

Treadway was well known in the skiing community for putting his family and faith before skiing, said Cooper, which is a rarity for pro-athletes.

"He had no ego, he was never embarrassed about the things that were most important to him, and he really was able to achieve that balance, that really elusive balance that we are all looking for as individuals, let alone in the ski community where we seem to prioritize skiing and only skiing."

Cooper said while Treadway was an inspiration to skiers across the country, his ability to learn at a small hill in central Canada, and then move into big mountain skiing makes him an idol to many.

"I can only imagine it would be very inspirational. Dave was inspirational to those of us who were fortunate to grow up with Whistler-Blackcomb in our backyard, let alone knowing that he did come from some place with a couple hundred metres long ski hill. That's where he learned, and that's where he got his foundation."

"To see you can take it infinite places to nearly every corner of the world, that's gotta be inspirational."

Treadway is survived by his wife Tessa, along with his sons Kasper and Raffi, and another child due in July.