Dave Canfield to leave Kenora politics after nearly three decades

The mayor of Kenora, Ont., will be able to sit back and relax on October 22. After all, this is the first time in decades Dave Canfield's name will not be on the election ballot.

Canfield served as Mayor of Kenora since 2000, with the exception of one term when Len Compton was at the helm. Canfield also served in Jaffray Melick from 1991 until it amalgamated with Kenora in 2000.

Canfield said he's unsure exactly how he got into municipal politics, but he had a willingness to serve.

Public service also runs in the family, with his mother was on council in Jaffray Melick, along with his grandfather in the early 1900s.

"Once you get into it, it's almost like a disease and it's difficult to get out of it."

Canfield, who signs his e-mails as ,"Mayor Dave" is well known and popular in the community of 17,000. In the last election, he captured nearly 80% of the vote.

"The pressures of the job have become tremendous," said Canfield, who remembers eight hour meetings in the early 1990s, that he said were long, but would not necessarily accomplish much.

Dave Canfield, the Mayor of Kenora, Ont., is seen in his office at city hall. (Amy Hadley/CBC) Since Kenora was amalgamated with neighbouring communities in 2000, including Keewatin and Jaffray Melick, Canfield said his major accomplishments include the construction of the Trus-Joist mill, which required the municipality to install 11 km of sewer and water line through bedrock.

"The consulting engineers said, 'that's impossible,' and I'll never forget my remarks.," Canfield stated. "I said, 'Obivously you're not listening.'"

Canfield acknowledged the amalgamation was difficult on many people, and wishes some of the unincorporated communities surrounding Kenora were included.

One of the largest projects in Kenora under Canfield's watch was the downtown revitalization project, which started in 2006. He said when the mill was shuttered, it meant the city had to look in a new direction.

"When it happened, it was emotional at the time. There's still people that are bitter at the company."

"You knew it was coming. The world was changing. Paper was declining."

As with any community, decisions involving money usually bring out the most emotion in the public. Canfield said the creation of the roundabout and Whitecap Pavilion, as well as the Kenora Rec Centre were all major accomplishments that now benefit the community.

"The changes that are going to happen in Kenora in the next ten years are going to be amazing."

Moving ahead

Going forward, he sees housing as the biggest challenge. Kenora needs more places for people of a variety of income brackets.

"We need assisted living for seniors, one step past the apartment stage."

As for plans after retiring, Canfield said he is still looking at what he wants to do long term, but has at least one plan for this winter.

"I plan on spending some time down south in the winter. I bought a trailer in Texas, so I plan on spending a few months down there in the winter. And, just kind of deciding what I want to do. I can't just quit, I can't just stop."

"I'm really interested in the transition in forest industry. Tall buildings, cross-laminated timber, wooden bridges, which I really keep pushing for one to be built here."

Canfield calls the Mayor's role "very rewarding" and will miss the job, but, he said, it is time to go.

He hopes the next mayor can continue to move the community forward.

"If you look in the rear view mirror, you're going to be living in the rear view mirror, so look ahead."