Kenora crime concerns an 'excuse' for Service Hub closure, housing advocate says

OPP statistics show Kenora's Service Hub, and homeless shelter, aren't causing a rise in violent or property crime in the city, a housing advocate in the community said.

The Service Hub is currently closed for 45 days so its programming and safety can be re-evaluated amid concerns over crime and drug use in Kenora. The homeless shelter is part of the Service Hub.

And while the shelter remained open for an extra week — the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB), which funds the Service Hub, said that was to allow more time to find temporary accommodations for the shelter's patrons — it, too, was scheduled to close on Aug. 18 as part of the Service Hub's temporary closure.

"This really isn't about crime at all. It is about the clash between those who have, and those who have not," said Nan Normand of Northwest Community Legal Clinic, and housing advocacy group Making Kenora Home. "It's the social clash, and safety is being used as the excuse to launch a new war."

Normand said OPP have released statistics highlighting the number of calls the Kenora detachment received for the period of January to June for the last five years (the Service Hub opened in March of this year).

"Between 2014 and 2019 for the very same time period, calls about violent Criminal Code violations went down by 41 per cent," she said. "For the same time period, property crime violations decreased by 45 per cent."

"Other Criminal Code violations went down by 49 per cent," Normand said. Despite these facts, and they're public information, anecdotes are being swapped around town to inflate fear."

The Ne-Chee Friendship Centre, which operates the Service Hub, has begun a street outreach program, which will offer support to people in need during the hub's closure period.

Other agencies have also stepped in, offering meals and other services.