Indication of community transmission of COVID-19 in Kenora: health unit

The medical officer of health with the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said Wednesday there's indication of community spread of the virus in Kenora.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon made the announcement during a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

"There's increasing risk in the Kenora area," she said. "And just based on the what we're generally seeing in cases, is that there's indication of community transmission in the Kenora area."

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 26 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU's service area.

Twenty were in the Kenora area, three in Dryden-Red Lake, one in the Rainy River district, and two in the Sioux Lookout area.

Two of the active cases — one in Kenora and one in Dryden-Red Lake — are new and were announced by the NWHU on Tuesday.

Young Hoon said people need to be vigilant in following public health guidelines if the spread of the virus is to stop.

That includes wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, practicing proper hand hygiene and staying home if feeling unwell or showing any symptoms.

Young Hoon added, anyone who gets tested needs to self-isolate until they're sure they're negative, even if they start to feel better prior to the availability of test results.

"If you come out of self-isolation and you turn out to be positive, then you could be possibly infecting others," she said. "If a person does have COVID-19, they're considered infection for 10 days from the onset of their symptoms."

The NWHU is recommending people avoid non-essential travel outside of northwestern Ontario; anyone who's been to Manitoba should isolate for 14 days upon their return to the region.

However, residents who live in Manitoba border communities, such as Falcon Lake, who use Kenora as their main service hub — and don't travel any farther west than their home community — are exempt, Young Hoon said.