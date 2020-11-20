COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kenora seniors housing complex

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Benedickson Court, a seniors housing complex in Kenora, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said Friday.

The health unit said an outbreak in a seniors housing complex is declared when one laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case is found in a resident or staff member.

More details - including whether the affected individual is a resident or staff member - weren't immediately provided.

The health unit has been working with the facility to put further infection control measures in place, and anyone identified as a contact linked to the outbreak will be contacted directly by public health officials, said NWHU medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon.

"In addition to practising personal prevention measures, only essential visitors should enter Benedickson Court during this time of increased risk," Young Hoon said in a statement.