Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kenora seniors housing complex
Thunder Bay·New

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kenora seniors housing complex

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Benedickson Court, a seniors housing complex in Kenora, the Northwestern Health Unit said Friday.
CBC News ·
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Kenora seniors housing complex. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Benedickson Court, a seniors housing complex in Kenora, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said Friday.

The health unit said an outbreak in a seniors housing complex is declared when one laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case is found in a resident or staff member.

More details - including whether the affected individual is a resident or staff member - weren't immediately provided.

The health unit has been working with the facility to put further infection control measures in place, and anyone identified as a contact linked to the outbreak will be contacted directly by public health officials, said NWHU medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon.

"In addition to practising personal prevention measures, only essential visitors should enter Benedickson Court during this time of increased risk," Young Hoon said in a statement.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now