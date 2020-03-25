New COVID-19 case reported in Kenora area

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Kenora area, the Northwestern Health Unit said Friday.

Follow-up with the individual and their contacts, has begun, the health unit said.

Anyone identified as a contact will be contacted directly by public health officials.

The health unit did not immediately provide any details about the case, including age, gender, or method of transmission, citing privacy concerns.

The new case is the only active one in the Northwestern Health Unit's service area.