Kenora hospital officials are working to manage a skyrocketing demand for COVID-19 testing after a spike of positive tests.

The 10 new cases, which were reported in a two-day span, doubled the total number of COVID-19 cases experienced in the Kenora region from the start of the pandemic.

Ray Racette, the chief executive officer of the Lake of the Woods District Hospital, said last week's case announcements came as a shock to many people.

"We're monitoring everything very closely because of the large number of positive cases last week," Racette said during a Wednesday afternoon update with reporters. "The testing is really important for us right now because the people we're testing are all ones, I'd say for the most part, [who] have been identified by the Northwestern Health Unit through contact tracing."

In the immediate aftermath, the volume of people calling for testing resulted in the hospital's phone system crashing last Friday.

"The phone calls have not slowed down since," said Brock Chisholm, the hospital's COVID-19 incident commander and the coordinator of the All Nations Health Partners assessment centre.

There haven't been any more positive tests since, and none of the confirmed cases have required hospitalization.

Chisholm said the assessment centre expanded its hours to 12 hours a day and was open over the weekend. There were 235 tests done over those two days, with all coming back negative on Tuesday afternoon.

"If the results continue to come back negative we will hopefully see the demand progressively drop off. If we are to get more positive cases we will likely see demand spike once again," Chisholm said, adding staff are managing to stay just ahead of the surge as they book testing appointments.

Hospital and assessment centre staff have been trying to get people scheduled for testing within a day or two of their call, he said.

The flurry of new cases resulted in outbreaks being declared at Valleyview Public School, where two students tested positive, and the Birchwood Terrace long-term care home, where one staff member was diagnosed with the virus. Two other schools each had one student test positive.

Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said all identified close contacts have been asked to self isolate for 14 days after their most recent exposure to a confirmed case.

"We won't fully know the extent of the situation, or if there's any change in the situation, until we've gone through that isolation period," she said.