Rising COVID-19 numbers, health care staffing shortages prompt emergency declaration in Kenora

A rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted a local municipal emergency declaration in Kenora, with the city's hospital also sounding the alarm over an influx of patients and dire staffing situation.

The northwestern Ontario city declared a local state of emergency earlier this week, closing all municipal buildings and facilities for two weeks and seeking additional resources from the province.

The Northwestern Health Unit reported a further 20 COVID-19 cases in the Kenora health hub area on Thursday. The total active case count for the region is 132, with 68 of those in the Kenora area.

Since Monday, there have been 55 cases announced in the Kenora health hub.

"We know that there's definitely an increase, there's a spike," said Kent Readman, Kenora's fire chief. "Within our community, we're seeing a range of cases each day right now. That's creating definitely a strain on our systems here."

The health unit also on Wednesday confirmed the first detected cases of the omicron variant in its coverage area, with one in Kenora and the other in Dryden.

Hospital preparing pandemic plans

In a Facebook post, the Lake of the Woods District Hospital said it is currently seeing an influx of patients, with the emergency department also being very congested.

The hospital said pandemic plans are being enacted in order to continue providing care. Visitor restrictions were announced earlier Wednesday.

Readman said the state of emergency declaration is asking for health and human resources.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, the medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit, said the health unit is providing vaccination clinics, isolation centre supports, case and contact management, and infection prevention and control support.

Young Hoon said there seems to be community spread across the region, including in Kenora, that is leading to an increased risk across the catchment area.

"At this point the transmission is not related to a specific event or situation," she said. "I think it's just an increase in social gatherings and because people are indoors more because of the weather."

'Could potentially get worse'

Readman said there's concern the case numbers could continue to rise after the Christmas holidays.

"We're probably the highest it's ever been in Kenora right now. We're not sure where the end is on that," he said.

"We know that it could potentially get worse. So we're trying to prepare the best we can to make sure we can get through this."