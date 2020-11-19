New COVID-19 case reported in Kenora region

One new positive COVID-19 test has been confirmed in the Kenora region.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced its latest case on Thursday, one day after it warned of an increased COVID-19 risk in the area.

There have been 18 cases reported within the health unit's defined Kenora area in the past three weeks, with seven of those currently active. At least three patients had been hospitalized in Kenora.

There are four other active cases within the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area, with two in the Dryden and Red Lake region and another two in the Sioux Lookout region.

There have been 93 confirmed cases, and two probable cases, of COVID-19 within the Northwestern Health Unit jurisdiction since the start of the pandemic.