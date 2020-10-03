Northwestern Health Unit continues follow-up on Kenora COVID-19 cases

The head of the Northwestern Health Unit says there is a possibility of community spread of COVID-19 in Kenora, as public health officials haven't been able to draw links amongst a flurry of positive tests last week in the northwestern Ontario city.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 11 known active coronavirus cases in Kenora, with 10 of those being reported since late last week.

Outbreaks have been declared at the Birchwood Terrace long-term care home, where one staff member has tested positive, as well as at Valleyview Public School, where two students in separate cohorts were confirmed last week to have COVID-19. Two other Kenora schools have each confirmed one positive case last week.

Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said it can't yet be determined if there was virus transmission within the school, but the health unit hasn't been notified of any further cases.

It's a similar situation for the broader community, she added.

"Considering the number of cases in the Kenora area and that they're not necessarily connected together, it could be that there is transmission happening in the municipality of Kenora and the Kenora area," Young Hoon said during the health unit's regular weekly media update on Tuesday.

Young Hoon said case and contact management has been initiated, with a large number of contacts resulting from those cases.

All close contacts have been asked to self-isolate, and public health officials are continuing to follow up with those positive cases to determine who they came into contact with while infectious, she said.

"So with 10 new cases in Kenora since last Friday, I think we've followed up with approximately 200 or more contacts and each of these individuals needs to be connected with as soon as possible but then also fairly regularly thereafter," Young Hoon said.

When asked, Young Hoon said there is a risk of similar increases in other communities in the health unit's catchment area and emphasized the importance of continuing to follow public health guidelines.

The Northwestern Health Unit has recommended people to avoid non-essential travel outside of northern Ontario. Young Hoon said, for Thanksgiving weekend, people are also encouraged to avoid large gatherings and only come into close contact with members of their household.