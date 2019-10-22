Conservatives take Kenora riding

Voters in the Kenora riding have elected Conservative Eric Melillo as their next MP after a very tight race.

Melillo won is first term as an MP in Monday's federal election, earning just over 33 per cent of the votes.

He narrowly edged out Liberal incumbent Bob Nault, who had about 30 per cent, and NDP candidate Rudy Turtle, who ended the night with about 29.5 per cent.

Green Party candidate Kirsi Ralko finished with about five per cent of the vote, while People's Party candidate ended with about 1.4 per cent.

The field was rounded out by independent candidate Kelvin Boucher-Chicago, who earned about .6 per cent of the riding's votes.

Melillo is one of a projected 121 Conservative candidates across Canada who won seats Monday. The Liberals won a minority government with a projected 156 seats.