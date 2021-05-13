OPP investigate head-on collision on Highway 71

Kenora OPP are investigating a head-on collision on Highway 71 that sent one person to hospital on Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the scene on Highway 71, near Fadden Road, at about 7:26 a.m. Thursday.

One lane of the highway will remain closed while the investigation is underway.

No further details have yet been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.