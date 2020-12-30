Kenora Chiefs Advisory acquires decommissioned ambulances for mobile COVID testing

An organization that provides health and social services to First Nations in the Kenora area has found a novel way to bring COVID-19 testing to its communities.

Partners of the Kenora Chiefs Advisory reached out to paramedic services across the province to see if they had any decommissioned ambulances available – and three of them responded to the call, said Daphne Armstrong, the director of strategy and innovation for the organization.

The group is in the process of acquiring the first of the three vehicles, coming from the Halton Region, which will go into service in the new year, she said.

"[It's] amazing to see other partners in the province step up and help support the work we're doing, so [we're] definitely thankful," Armstrong said.

The vehicles will help bring mobile testing to communities that lack office space or other suitable environments for it, Armstrong explained.

"We definitely found out quickly that equipment starts to fail when it gets cold – like thermometers and things like that – so we needed to figure out solutions for warm spaces to offer testing," she said.

Bringing testing to communities means that people in those communities don't need to travel to get tested, she added, which helps reduce the spread of the virus.

Having a large, open space like an ambulance to test in also makes it less likely that people could transmit the virus while inside it than if they were in a smaller vehicle, she added.

The chiefs advisory are already considering other ways to use the ambulances once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, Armstrong said.

"[They'll be used] for mobile counselling spaces and different outreach services, so they're definitely going to have lots of life even after the pandemic," she said.

The Halton Region has a long history of donating decommissioned ambulances to organizations around the world who need them, said Greg Sage, the region's chief of paramedic services. The request from Kenora was especially compelling, he said.

"We've been heavily involved in COVID testing with my service, and we've had the benefit of doing testing in brick and mortar facilities that are well-suited to this type of work, and hearing that the Kenora area chiefs have been doing mobile testing without the benefit of a clinic or a brick and mortar facility to undertake that — I think resonated with myself and my team," Sage said.

"We have the benefit in southern Ontario of lots of infrastructure, and we appreciate that that doesn't exist in all areas."