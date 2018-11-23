OPP raid Kenora, Ont., business, seize cannabis products, charge 2

Two people in Kenora, Ont., are facing charges after OPP say they raided a local business that was allegedly selling marijuana products illegally.

Police said in a written release issued on Tuesday that on May 10, officers with search warrants searched a business on Highway 17 in Kenora and seized a number of products, including cannabis-based edibles and non-edibles as well as cannabis oils and plants. Police said they also took computers, financial records and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A 48-year-old Kenora woman was charged with possessing cannabis to sell and selling cannabis to an adult without the authority to do so.

A 66-year-old man, also from Kenora, was charged with the same two offences and also faces an additional charge of cultivating more than four marijuana plants.

"The OPP is continuing to lead an enforcement strategy which includes other Ontario police services," provincial police stated in their release. "The focus of the strategy is to dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises such as storefronts and online and target the proceeds of crime and assets."

The province has issued two retail licences for the sale of cannabis in northern Ontario. Both are in Sudbury.