Wabaseemoong thanks Kenora businesses who donated care packages to youth

The chief of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations is thanking dozens of Kenora businesses who have shown their support for the community as it battles a COVID-19 outbreak.

Around 60 businesses chipped in more than $20,000 to create care packages for the 352 young people isolating in the community.

"During times like these, when you are seeing so many negative things happening on social media and in the media, to have a group of local businesses stand together and show their support for our community means a lot and goes a long way," Chief Waylon Scott said in a statement.

"We want to say Miigwetch to these businesses that stepped up and are bringing positivity to the community and setting an example."

Cornerstone restaurant owner Pam Viinikka teamed up with Sweet Lake of the Woods owner Alexis Pernsky to spearhead the effort after reports of racism surfaced on social media.

They wanted to show members of the community that they had lots of support, Viinikka said.

The care packages contained a variety of items that young people might use to stay entertained during lockdown.

"They have some different games, whether that be board games or online games, or like puzzle books — that sort of thing," said Abbie Siroishka, a senior executive assistant and communications lead at the Kenora Chiefs Advisory. "They had some different snack options. And then they also gave them some gift cards as well so they could purchase movies to watch."



