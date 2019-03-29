A local microbrewery and a chocolate manufacturing company in Kenora, Ont., will soon be able to expand their manufacturing operations thanks to a recent funding announcement from Greg Rickford, the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines.

On Thursday, Rickford announced that the Lake of the Woods Brewing Company will receive $1M to help set up an additional brewing manufacturing facility in town, while Sweet, Lake of the Woods Chocolate Shop will receive over $158,000 to operate a chocolate manufacturing shop in downtown Kenora.

"Investments that help take successful businesses like Sweet and Lake of the Woods Brewing Company to the next level create jobs and let people know that Kenora and all of Northern Ontario is open for business, which also means open for jobs," Rickford stated in a written release on Thursday.

The expansion at Lake of the Woods Brewery will help create about 19 full time jobs, while Sweet has created three full time jobs, two part time jobs and 11 seasonal jobs through their wholesale stream.

"This new manufacturing plant will strengthen job creation and retention and support regional economic development, all the while creating a space that will showcase technology and design around the very best of living the north," Lake of the Woods Brewing Company CEO and president, Taras Manzie said.

"Ontario funding has given me the opportunity to expand my business in ways that would not have otherwise been possible," said Owner and Operator of Sweet, Lake of the Woods Chocolate Shop, Alexis Pernsky.