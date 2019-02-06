Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora are investigating an early morning break and enter at a business on Rabbit Lake Road on Wednesday.

Police said they were notified of a break and enter at approximately 5:20 a.m. on February 6.

According to a written release Wednesday from OPP, surveillance video shows two male suspects "forced entry into the establishment and stole alcohol."

Police said one of the suspects had dark hair and was wearing a dark coloured North Face vest, light coloured hooded sweatshirt, belt, mitts, dark shoes and a dark coloured backpack with an emblem on the front lower pocket.

The second suspect was observed wearing dark coloured cargo style pants, a plaid jacket, hooded sweatshirt, balaclava, mitts, plaid chuck style shoes and was carrying a bowling style bag, police stated.

Kenora OPP are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.