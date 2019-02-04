Skip to Main Content
Kenora OPP search for two suspects after break and enter

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say they are searching for a male and a female who allegedly committed a break and enter at a residence in the north side of the city on Monday.

OPP believe the suspects left the residence with a weapon

OPP in Kenora are searching for a male and female who allegedly committed a break and enter in the north side of the city.

Police said it is believed that the suspects left the residence with a weapon.

According to a written release from OPP, the male suspect is described as wearing a black jacket and balaclava and the female suspect was wearing a green jacket.

No other physical descriptors were provided.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kenora OPP.

