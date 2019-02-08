Kenora OPP charge three men after a theft at a cottage on Lake of the Woods

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say three men have been charged with theft and break and enter after officers received a complaint of a theft on Lake of the Woods near French Portage Narrows on Sunday.

According to a written release on Friday, police determined through further investigation that a cottage was broken into in the area of Chapel Island and firearms were stolen.

Police said three men have been charged with theft under $5000, break and enter, stealing a firearm and possession obtained by crime.

On Thursday, police said they recovered the outstanding stolen firearm.

The three suspects were expected to appear in Kenora court on Friday to answer to the charges.