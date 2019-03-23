OPP investigating two Kenora incidents Saturday involving firearms

Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested two suspects in connection with a break and enter in Kenora, Ont., which involved a firearm. They are also investigating a shooting Saturday morning.

Kenora OPP were advised at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday that an individual had sustained gunshot injuries outside an apartment building on the north side of Kenora, police said in a news release.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Little is known of the suspect other than that he is male, police said.

OPP are urging anyone with information about the incident to call them at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kenora OPP also responded to a call Saturday at around 2 p.m. regarding an incident in the north side of the city, police said in a separate news release issued late Saturday night.

Officers arrived at the scene and were told that two individuals had forced entry into the residence and also had a firearm, police said. They stole electronics and left the residence.

Descriptions of the suspects were provided to police, and the two suspects were located and arrested at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

OPP say they are continuing to investigate.