Charges laid in Kenora break and enter

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say a 34-year-old is facing charges after a break and enter in Kenora's south side.

Police responded to a call about an unknown intruder in a residence on Wednesday at about 3:40 a.m., police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Officers visited the scene and were told that an unknown suspect had forced entry into the residence, police said. The accused was gone by the time police arrived, but the home owner provided police with a description of the suspect.

The suspect was located and arrested a short time later with the assistance of the Northwest Region Canine Unit, police said.

The individual was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.