Kenora boil-water advisory could last through weekend

Some Kenora, Ont., residents could be under a boil-water advisory through the weekend.

Kenora enacted the advisory on Tuesday after a water main break, said Heather Pihulak, the municipality's director of corporate services and communication lead.

"We had a contractor doing some work in one of the development areas in the city," she said. "There was a situation where they hit one of our water mains during that dig."

Pihulak said the boil-water advisory applies to all residences and businesses north of the railway tracks.

"It's strictly precautionary. Whenever we have an interruption to a water main, we put in precautionary measures just in the event that there is an affect to people's water systems.

"There are some residents who did experience a temporary service interruption," Pihulak said. "So that means that there was no water to their home or business.

"When there's an interruption like that to the water system, we ... are required to implement a boil water advisory in the event that there may be any sort of contamination to the water."

Pihulak said the water main has been repaired, but the advisory can't be lifted until three tests show no contaminants in the water.

She said the municipality has sent water samples for testing, and expects the advisory will be lifted by Monday.