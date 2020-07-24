Province teams with Kenora Bear Clan for one-year pilot project

Ontario's government is partnering with Kenora's Bear Clan Patrol for a one-year pilot project that will focus on assisting the community's most-vulnerable people, and increasing community safety.

The $800,000 pilot project is scheduled to run until the end of July 2021.

During the pilot, the Kenora Bear Clan Patrol will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and focus on assisting vulnerable and at-risk residents who are homeless, or experiencing mental health or addictions issues, the province said in a media release.

The Bear Clan will also act as an intermediary between OPP and Kenora crisis response services, and perform various duties such as transporting people to a hospital or treatment centre, help people find shelter, and provide food and water.

"As a result of physical distancing and isolation measures, COVID-19 has worsened our mental health and addiction challenges for Kenora's most-vulnerable population, creating an increased need for services and assistance," Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement. "By partnering with the Bear Clan Patrol, we are helping the community address challenges, while also allowing the OPP to focus their time and resources on community safety issues."

If the pilot is successful, it could be implemented in other parts of Ontario where a culturally-sensitive approach may assist vulnerable people, the province said.