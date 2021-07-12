Kenora OPP warn of bear with arrow stuck in its back

Kenora OPP are issuing a warning after a bear with an arrow stuck in its back was spotted in the city.

OPP said in a media release that the bear was seen at about 1 p.m. Monday near River Drive.

Responding officers were unable to locate the bear.

No further details were provided.

Police are advising anyone who sees the bear not to approach it and contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenora OPP.