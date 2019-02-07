A professional angler from Kenora, Ont., is about to take part in his first ever fishing tournament as part of Bassmaster.

Jeff Gustafson recently moved to the renown professional fishing organization after spending seven years fishing as a pro in the Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) tour.

Both competitive fishing tours are based in southern United States.

Gustafson said he is excited to move to Bassmaster, which has been a dream since he was a kid.

Kenora based bass pro Jeff Gustafson is about to make the leap to North America's most famous fishing tour. Gord Ellis talked with him as Jeff was about making his debut in Bassmasters Pro. 10:04

He said the field of boats for Bassmaster events is generally a lot smaller as compared to the FLW, which he thinks will help him fish more successfully.

Gustafson said one other big difference is how the Bassmaster events pay out.

"Everybody gets paid at every event, so that's pretty sweet," he said. "The entry fee is $5000 per tournament. From 40th to 75th you get 2500 bucks back. So at least I can still eat a steak on Friday night if I have a bad week."

Gustafson — "Gussy" as he is called by his fans — is one of three Canadian anglers joining the Bassmaster tour this year.

He said the move to the Bassmaster organization was hastened by the departure of several pros to a new tour.

"I got kind of lucky, normally they have a pretty strict qualifying procedure," he said. "I am pretty excited about it. I have had a great experience with the FLW, this is just something new."

Gustafson said he is looking forward to being part of a legendary fishing organization and especially likes the prospect of some day being part of the Bassmaster Classic.

He said the Classic is the Bassmaster flagship event, and he is going to work hard to be part of it.

"For anyone who fishes in tournaments, that's like the Holy Grail...and my goal this coming season is to try and qualify for that next year," he said.

Gustafson fishes his first ever Bassmaster event starting on Thursday, Feb. 7.

He is taking part in the Bassmaster elite on the St. Johns River in Palatka, Florida.

Live streaming of the weigh in is available through bassmaster.com