Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora have charged three people, including two youth, with a variety of offences after investigating an alleged hit-and-run in August where a woman was reportedly struck by an ATV.

Police said officers received a complaint about suspicious vehicles in a park on Kenora's south side at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 18. Officers then learned that a woman was struck by an ATV. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP said in a written release Monday that a 19-year-old man and two youth had been charged. A female youth, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused bodily harm and trespassing.

The 19-year-old man and a male youth both face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing and theft.

All three are scheduled to appear in court in Kenora later in September.