Kenora man charged after OPP officer assaulted

A 50-year-old Kenora man is facing numerous charges after an OPP officer was assaulted in the city during a traffic stop earlier this month.

OPP said Friday the incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16. A Kenora OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on River Drive.

The officer spoke to the driver and determined he had been consuming alcohol. The driver was arrested at the scene; however, during the arrest, the officer was assaulted, OPP said.

The driver has been charged with resisting and assaulting a police officer, impaired driving, driving while disqualified, and uttering threats. He's due in Kenora court on Jan. 3.