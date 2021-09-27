Fort Frances man charged over what OPP call serious assault in Kenora

A 43-year-old Fort Frances man is facing charges over what OPP are calling a serious assault in Kenora.

Police said the incident occurred on Main Street in the downtown area at about 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Responding officers and paramedics located a 66-year-old male victim with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital where his injuries were upgraded to life-threatening, and the victim was then flown to Winnipeg hospital for additional treatment.

Police located and arrested the accused later at Lake of the Woods District Hospital.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault.

He appeared in court on Sunday and was remanded into custody.

No further details have been provided.

Investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.