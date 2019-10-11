Kenora, Ont., set to open first public art gallery

Kenora, Ont., will celebrate the opening of its first ever public art gallery when the Douglas Family Art Centre opens in about a week's time.

The art centre is part of The Muse, or the Lake of the Woods Museum.

"The impetus for it was really the offer of a donation of a large collection of work from a longtime summer resident," Muse director Lori Nelson explained.

It's a collection of woodcuts, water colours and wood engravings by the British-born artist Walter J. Phillips, who moved to Canada around 1913 and spent summers in the Kenora area, Nelson said.

The Douglas family put together a collection over the past 30 years that focused on his Lake of the Woods works, she said. Then they gifted it to the city of Kenora.

"When we looked at where it might be held, we realized we certainly couldn't do it justice in the museum. We just don't have enough room here. And so we started looking at other locations," Nelson said.

Community support

They ended up building a modern addition to a historic building that served as the original home of the museum, she said. The new addition includes two galleries, public space and multipurpose space.

The museum launched a campaign to raise money for the gallery back in 2017, and it received huge support from both local community members and summer residents, she added.

"I tell people I'm ruined now for any other capital campaign because the money came in so quickly," she said.

Kenora's never had a public art gallery, despite having a vibrant arts community, Nelson noted.

"As a tourist town, you know those are the sorts of amenities that people are looking for when they come to a community, when they're visiting a community, and as well when people are considering if they would move to a community."