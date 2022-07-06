A Kenora man is facing arson and mischief charges over a series of incidents in the city's downtown area.

The 43-year-old man remains in custody pending a bail hearing, OPP said.

He's been charged with:

Arson — damage to property;

Arson — disregard for human life;

Uttering threats, and

Mischief under $5,000.

The charges stem from a series of incidents that occurred in Kenora on the morning of June 28.

The first call was received at about 12:45 a.m., when police and firefighters were dispatched to a fire at Fifth Street South and Sixth Avenue South.

That fire was extinguished, but another fire — this one at a building at the corner of Matheson Street South and Second Street South — was reported just after 2 a.m.

Police said everyone was evacuated, but the building was destroyed by the fire.

Then, at about 4:45 a.m., police were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Second Street South with reports of damage. While responding to that call, police received reports of damage to two vehicles in the area, one of which was set on fire.

Michelle Livingston owns Island Girl in downtown Kenora, located next to the building that was destroyed in the 2 a.m. fire.

In a June 28 interview with CBC News, she said the fire at the building next door — which housed the Hungry Pug Cafe — was "very scary."

She was alerted to the fire at about 2:30 a.m., when she received a call from a tenant — Livingston also owns the building in which Island Girl is located — who told her about smoke and flame coming from the building next door.

Livingston raced downtown to find firefighters were already on the scene. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading to her building, although the building did sustain some damage.

"We walked in, and you can just see clouds of smoke," she said. "We went into the basement, and the water was just gushing through the walls because the fire trucks were going all night long."

Livingston said she expects the space next door will be "vacant for years to come."

"I feel bad for all the people that got evacuated," she said. "They're your neighbours, and they're out there wearing nothing and losing their whole home."

"And then you have Carl, who owns the Hungry Pug, who makes delicious food," she said. "He lost his business."

"It's just devastating."