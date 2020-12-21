Man charged with arson after Kenora fire

OPP have charged a 51-year-old man with arson over a weekend fire in Kenora's downtown core.

Officers were dispatched to a location on Second Street South at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday to assist Kenora firefighters at the scene of a building fire.

Officers were able to help ensure the building had been evacuated; two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old Kenora man faces a charge of arson - disregard for human life, police said.

He's been released from custody, and has been scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21.