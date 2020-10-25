Police in Kenora have charged a 21-year-old with arson after a Saturday evening house fire.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency services were called to a blaze at a Minto Avenue home, which was engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

Police said nobody was inside the residence at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The accused was arrested and held in custody pending a Sunday bail hearing.

Police said the investigation continues. The Office of the Fire Marshal said it will be sending an investigator and a specialist to support the investigation.