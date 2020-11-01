New COVID-19 case reported in Kenora area

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in northwestern Ontario on Halloween.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced a positive test has been confirmed in its Kenora region on Saturday.

The health unit said it has started following up with the individual and their close contacts.

The newly reported case is one of four currently active in the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area. Two are in the Kenora area, while the other two are in its Dryden and Red Lake region.

There have been 76 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Northwestern Health Unit's jurisdiction since the start of the pandemic, with 22 of those in the Kenora area.

The health unit on Friday said an individual from outside the area tested positive at the Kenora assessment centre and was a contact of an existing case. Two people who were contacts of the individual from outside the region were identified as close contacts and instructed to isolate. That case is not included in the Northwestern Health Unit's tally.