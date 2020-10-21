Northwestern Health Unit reports new COVID-19 case in Kenora area

One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Kenora area.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced the latest positive test on Wednesday afternoon.

The case brings the total of confirmed positive tests in the Kenora area to 20, though the health unit previously reported two additional probable cases in the region.

It is the 70th confirmed case across the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area and is one of two active cases, with the other being in the Rainy River area.

The health unit said it was following up with the individual and their contacts.