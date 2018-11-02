The city of Kenora, Ont. is celebrating the safe return of four long-missing pieces of heritage art, just days after launching an effort to get them back.

The city had declared that November would be an amnesty month for whoever could return the four metal rod sculptures, two of which have been missing for close to two decades. Return them anonymously, the city said, and no questions would be asked.

They didn't have to wait long for results, which came before the amnesty month even began. Two of the sculptures were discovered propped up against a ball field on Halloween day. The following day, according to the City of Kenora website, the two others were left at Anicinabe Park and were picked up by city staff shortly after they received the call about their whereabouts..

"It was kind of shocking," said outgoing mayor Dave Canfield, "within no time two of them showed up immediately."

"It's amazing how passionate people get about certain things, and the public is quite passionate about these pieces of artwork," Canfield said.

A historic photo shows how the figures were once displayed on Norman Bay Bridge in Kenora, Ont. The art is considered important to the city's heritage and reconciliation efforts, said Mayor Dave Canfield. (Lake of the Woods Museum)

The four figures are remembered well by some members of the community, he said. They were mounted on stone pillars and displayed on a bridge that was constructed in 1948. However, the art was put into storage when the bridge underwent construction and two of the pieces went missing close to 18 years ago. The others disappeared in 2016.

How or why they were taken is a mystery, Canfield said, especially considering their size and weight.

"These are really big pieces of metal that had to be chipped out of the cement work, and so it was not an easy job."

The city is now considering where the returned pieces of art might be displayed. They'd like it to be a prominent place, said Canfield, noting that the city's roundabout — an entryway to the community — is one option.