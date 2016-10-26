All Nations Hospital moving forward with site selection in Kenora

The proposed All Nations Hospital in Kenora, Ont., will be one step closer to having its new address confirmed this summer.

The group working on the project will start the site selection phase over the next few months.

"So that will take place over the course of the summer, and as we move out into our community again, most likely in a virtual way to get input on site selection for the new hospital," said Cheryl O'Flaherty, the VP of corporate services at the Lake of the Woods District Hospital.

O'Flaherty provided the site selection update at a hospital board meeting earlier in May.

One continuing challenge, O'Flaherty said, is ensuring proper consultation with First Nations. The group has, and continues to work with the Kenora Chiefs Alliance and All Nations Health Partners, but was still trying to reach into First Nations, which is proving difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think their engagement will continue over the summer months as we can do some physical distancing in outdoor settings and we'll just hope that we can get a lot of their participation that way."

O"Flaherty said virtual sessions in First Nations are difficult because of general poor internet quality.

She said the group is still looking for input from summer residents, or those who have camps in the Kenora area.

O'Flaherty said the group is also working with its consultants, and is planning what future programs and services at the new hospital could look like. She said local physicians had lots of insight on what the new hospital should do.