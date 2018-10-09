Kenora, Ont., man charged with 2nd degree murder in death at apartment complex

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say they've laid a murder charge in the death of a 63-year-old man in the community's downtown over the weekend.

Officers were called Saturday just before 6 p.m., to an apartment complex in downtown Kenora with reports of, what the OPP called a disturbance, according to a written release issued Monday.

The 63-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died, police said. His name was not released Monday.

A 57-year-old Kenora man was charged with second degree murder, OPP said. He made his first court appearance on Sunday and remains in custody.

OPP said the criminal investigations branch continues to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They're looking for anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.