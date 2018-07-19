Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in an investigation into a break-in and assault at a home on South Kenogami Avenue late June.

A 57-year-old woman said she fell asleep on her couch and woke up to an unknown man in her living room in the early morning hours of June 26, 2018.

Police said the male suspect struck the 57-year-old woman and fled through an unsecured back door after she screamed for her husband's help.

According to Thursday's written statement, further investigation revealed suspicious activity on June 26 in the area of South Kenogami Avenue and the 600 block of Dawson Street.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in those areas on or since June 26 to contact police or Crime Stoppers.