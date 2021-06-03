Skip to Main Content
4 guns seized in Thunder Bay drug bust, 2 southern Ontario men arrested

The search of a north-side home in Thunder Bay, Ont., resulted in the seizure of drugs valued at nearly $300,000 and four handguns.
Thunder Bay police seized four handguns, including two that were loaded, during a search of a Kenogami Avenue home on Wednesday. (Supplied by Thunder Bay Police Service)

A search warrant was executed at a Kenogami Avenue home Wednesday afternoon as part of a drug trafficking investigation, according to a news release Thursday.

Officers found and arrested two suspects from southern Ontario.

A subsequent search resulted in the seizure of the four guns, two of them loaded, and a quantity of ammunition. Police also found suspected quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription opioids and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Over $13,000 in cash was also recovered.

A 24-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Brampton, face several drug trafficking and firearms related charges.

The accused appeared in bail court on Thursday and both remain in custody with future court appearance dates.

