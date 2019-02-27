Cycling advocate to press Thunder Bay city council for road safety

One Thunder Bay, Ont., cycling advocate will take his battle for safer roadways to city council Monday night.

City staff will be presenting council with a new Transportation Master Plan, but Ken Shields said it doesn't go far enough to prevent deaths and injuries on our streets.

Shields, an activist for a proposed Memorial Link bike route between the north and south cores and the co-operator of the JustBikeTbay social media channels, said he wants the Master Plan to incorporate a strategy known as Vision Zero.

"The basic tenet is that we're humans, and everybody makes mistakes," Shields told CBC, "so the idea of road design should be such that if someone makes a mistake, the likelihood of death and serious injury is reduced or negated because of the design of the road."

Efforts to design roads to prevent death and injury might include guard rails in areas where road shoulders give way to steep cliffs he said.

'We're spending a lot of money to clean up things that could be prevented'

Thunder Bay is already doing some things right, Shields said, such as building multi-use trails along Balmoral Street and including a Memorial Avenue bike route in the new Transportation Master Plan.

However, city officials rebuffed his request to have them adopt Vision Zero when developing the plan, he said, telling him that they would rely on education and enforcement to promote road safety.

"In my mind, that's basically writing traffic tickets and telling people to be careful rather than actually designing streets to alleviate the obvious mistakes that people inevitably make," he said, "so that's why we're sticking to this."

Shields will now take his case to council, he said, armed with police data about the number of deaths and injuries on Thunder Bay roads — and the cost of those incidents to the city.

"We're spending probably a half a million dollars a year on collisions where you have EMS activated ... as well as infrastructure damage," he said.

"We're spending a lot of money to clean up things that could be prevented."